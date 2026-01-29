Baltimore Ravens fans react to hiring of new head coach Jesse Minter

Baltimore Ravens fans are looking forward to watching new head coach Jesse Minter lead the franchise.

Minter, who spent the past two seasons as a defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, was introduced on Thursday as the Ravens' fourth head coach in team history. John Harbaugh was fired on Jan. 6 after coaching the Ravens for 18 seasons.

"It is great to see a new voice in the locker room," Ravens fan Andwele Brown said. "I like John Harbaugh, but his voice was kind of getting stale, and I would love to see the decisions that Jesse makes, especially in the fourth quarter."

Ravens' fans expectations

Baltimore Ravens fans at R House in the Remington neighborhood hope Minter's defensive knowledge will help improve a defense that struggled at times the past two seasons.

Minter's defense in Los Angeles was one of the best in 2024 and 2025.

"I have been watching Jesse Minter, what he's been doing the last few years," said Adrian Liles, a longtime Ravens fan and general manager of R House. "I think he's going to bring that spark back to the defense that we are known for, that Baltimore defense."

Baltimore fans are also curious to find out how Minter and MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson get along.

Minter was on the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff from 2017 until 2020, serving as a defensive assistant, assistant defensive backs coach and defensive backs coach. Jackson was drafted by the Ravens in 2018.

"I am curious how the new coach is going to approach his relationship with Lamar Jackson going forward," Ravens fan Brittany Vanderhoof said. "That's going to be pretty integral to our success and where we're going to go forward."

"Lead us to the promised land"

The Baltimore Ravens missed the playoffs for the first time since 2021, after underachieving with an 8-9 record this season. That led to owner Steve Bisciotti firing Harbaugh, who had won a Super Bowl championship in 2012.

"It's a little nervous when they let go of Harbaugh, but he seems like a really strong coach, and yeah, so I have high expectations, and I think he'll meet them. I mean, he's got great talent on the team," Vanderhoof said.

The goal for Ravens fans is the coveted Super Bowl, which they haven't been to in 13 seasons.

Minter takes over a team that could be ready to compete, with stars like Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and Zay Flowers on offense, and Kyle Hamilton and Roquan Smith on defense.

"Hey, Jesse, lead us to the promised land bro, lead us to the promised land," Brown said.

"As a baby football fan, you don't realize how often these overturns happen, and what it means and stuff," Vanderhoof said. "So, I don't know, sometimes you're scared of change, but again, sometimes change is great. I'm hopeful sometimes the shake up is just what we need to reignite the fire in us."