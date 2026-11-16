It may not have been the Monday Night Football experience Ravens fans imagined at the beginning of the season, but Monday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers brought plenty of energy both on and off the field.

TailGOAT was packed with fans excited to watch a new-look Ravens team. And, in typical game-day fashion, the flock showed up dressed to impress.

While some fans admitted they weren't thrilled with the Ravens' record so far this season, they said they couldn't miss a Monday night game.

"I'm hoping maybe we are the good luck charm, but don't quote me on that," one fan said.

Chargers fans CBS News Baltimore spoke with shared that same enthusiasm.

"We're just fans. You gotta get to the point where you're like, am I a fan of the team or a fan of the record? And at the end of the day, you're just a fan of the team," one Chargers fan said.

But records aside, there was plenty more to get excited about.

The Ravens had a new starting quarterback, with Jacoby Brissett taking over for the injured Lamar Jackson.

"I'm excited to see Jacoby Brissett come out here. Hopefully, he brings us something that we haven't seen in the past few weeks," one Ravens fan said.

The night also featured Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Ja Rule, who performed multiple times, including during a pregame concert.

"I'm very much a Ja Rule girl. Take me back to '90s hip-hop," one fan said.

The Ravens also debuted their "Darkness Falls" jerseys in front of a national television audience.

And the excitement wasn't limited to Baltimore fans.

One Chargers couple traveled all the way from Riverside, California. They told CBS News Baltimore they had a blast at TailGOAT and were looking forward to experiencing the energy inside M&T Bank Stadium.