The Baltimore Ravens blew another double-digit lead Sunday, losing their seventh consecutive game with a 26-23 overtime defeat to the Houston Texans.

Houston's Ka'imi Fairbairn made a 56-yard field goal for the walk-off win.

Despite the loss, Baltimore's defense recorded seven sacks against Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett connected with Zay Flowers for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half, giving Baltimore a 20-6 lead. Houston responded with a 42-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown catch by Dalton Schultz.

The teams then exchanged field goals before Houston tied the game on a flea-flicker. Stroud connected with Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 32-yard touchdown with three minutes remaining in regulation.

With seconds left, Riley Patterson's potential game-winning field goal was blocked.

Baltimore received the ball to start overtime but was forced to punt. Houston then capitalized, with Fairbairn's 56-yard kick sealing the victory.

The Ravens took a 13-6 lead into halftime behind a touchdown run by Justice Hill and two field goals by Patterson.

Baltimore has a bye next Sunday before hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 13.