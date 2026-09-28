Baltimore Ravens employee to run 7 marathons in 7 days to raise money for O.J. Brigance

A Baltimore Ravens employee has set an ambitious goal for himself -- running seven marathons in seven days in an effort to raise $100,000 for the Brigance Brigade Foundation.

For Dave Lang, running hasn't always been fun. He actually isn't sure it's fun at all. "I don't know how much I actually enjoy it," Lang said.

But he added that his running has always served a purpose. "It's something I do to keep in shape for my three girls so I can be active with them."

Ordinary people "achieving extraordinary things"

This year, though, Lang is pushing himself to the limit and running the World Marathon Challenge. The event includes seven marathons in seven consecutive days, and on seven different continents.

"Ordinary people are capable of achieving extraordinary things," Lang said. "That is what I keep telling people."

An extraordinary challenge, fueled by a mission: to raise awareness for ALS.

Lang has two goals: finish the race and raise $100,000 for the Brigance Brigade Foundation to honor beloved Ravens figure O.J. Brigance, who died in August following a 19-year battle with the disease.

Chanda Brigance calls fundraising effort "amazing"

Chanda Brigance is O.J.'s wife and co-founder of the Brigance Brigade Foundation. "To know that there are genuinely people out there who are really, genuinely, walking this walk with us who genuinely care, it's just amazing," she said.

Lang was hired by the Ravens in 2007, weeks after Brigance was diagnosed with ALS.

"I watched as the disease took its toll on his body and took away his ability to walk and speak verbally, but it never changed O.J.'s spirit. It never changed who he was."

Only 292 people have completed the World Marathon Challenge. Lang is confident he will cross all seven finish lines.

"I know there will be some times during the seven marathons where it gets tough, but I am just going to remember in those moments what I am doing this for and I truly believe that O.J.'s spirit is going to be with me and giving me strength to cross those seven finish lines."

Anyone can support Dave and his efforts to raise money for the Brigance Brigade Foundation. Just click the link here to participate and donate.