Baltimore Ravens cut Heisman Trophy runner-up Diego Pavia on eve of rookie camp

The Baltimore Ravens waived quarterback Diego Pavia on Thursday, just a day before rookies were to report to training camp.

Pavia, the Heisman Trophy runner-up last season at Vanderbilt, signed as an undrafted free agent in April.

He had hoped to compete for the third quarterback spot behind two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and veteran Tyler Huntley. Skylar Thompson and Joe Fagnano will vie for that spot.

Pavia led Vanderbilt to the first 10-win season in program history, passing for 3,539 yards and 29 touchdowns. But his 5-foot-10 stature was a major question among scouts on whether Pavia could transfer that success to the NFL.

Veteran center Ethan Pocic took Pavia's place on the 90-player roster.