Baltimore Ravens rally to defeat Cleveland Browns, 23-16

Mark Andrews ran 35 yards on 4th-and-1 in the fourth quarter to help complete the Baltimore Ravens' 23-16 comeback win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Andrews took the snap as though he was going to do a "tush push," but instead, rolled out and outraced the defense to the endzone with 2:31 remaining.

Running back Derrick Henry rushed for 103 yards with one touchdown, which was an improvement from his 22-yard effort against the Browns in the first meeting in September.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for 193 yards but threw two interceptions and was sacked five times. Zay Flowers caught three passes for 78 yards.

The Browns had an opportunity on their final drive, which ended at the Ravens' 25-yard line.

Baltimore trailed at the half

The Baltimore Ravens fell behind 16-10 at halftime.

Jackson threw an interception to Cleveland's Devin Bush, who returned it for a touchdown. With less than 8 minutes remaining in the first half, the Ravens trailed 13-3.

Baltimore responded with a six-play, 63-yard drive, capped off with a Derrick Henry 1-yard touchdown.

Cleveland kicker Andrew Szmyt made three field goals. Baltimore's Tyler Loop booted a 26-yard field goal.

Cleveland's edge rusher Myles Garrett tallied three sacks in the first half and finished with four in the game.

Mark Andrews sets receiving record

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews became the franchise's all-time leading receiver. He surpassed former Ravens wide receiver Derrick Mason with a catch in the first quarter.

Andrews, whom the Ravens drafted in the third round in 2018, has 465 receptions for a franchise-best 5,795 yards and 55 touchdowns.

He is a three-time Pro Bowl performer.

Up next

The Baltimore Ravens (5-5) will play host to the New York Jets on Sunday, November 23. The Cleveland Browns (2-8) will travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders on Sunday, November 23.