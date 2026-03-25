Baltimore Ravens turn down collaboration with Elon Musk's tunnel company

The Baltimore Ravens turned down a collaboration effort with Elon Musk's tunnel company this week, the Ravens confirmed on Wednesday.

A project called "Ravens Loop" was one of three picked by Musk's company, The Boring Company, as a potential site for a construction project paid for by the company.

However, the Ravens told WJZ that they appreciated being selected, but "the concept is only in the exploratory phase, and following discussions with public partners, we have determined we will not continue with the process at this time."

In January, the Boring Company asked for proposals for a tunnel project up to a mile in length with a 12-foot inner diameter. According to the company, the tunnel can be a Loop tunnel, a freight tunnel, a pedestrian tunnel, a utility tunnel, a water tunnel, or any other use case where a tunnel would be useful.

"We've been overwhelmed with the amazing submissions," The Boring Company stated on social media.

The Boring Company selected winners based on these criteria:

Usefulness: How big a problem does this solve? If it is a Loop tunnel, how much time is saved per rider and in aggregate? If it is a freight tunnel, how much time is saved per container and in aggregate?

Stakeholder Engagement: Level of support and enthusiasm from relevant stakeholders (provide letters/statements of support).

Technical, Economic, and Regulatory Feasibility: Must be physically reasonable to build, within The Boring Company's standard per-mile tunneling costs, and be able to be permitted in a reasonable amount of time.

"The Boring Company identified Baltimore as a potential site through its Tunnel Vision Challenge, presenting a possibly compelling opportunity for the region," the Ravens stated. "We are grateful for the collaboration and remain supportive of initiatives that drive innovation and investment in Baltimore."

CBS News Baltimore reached out to The Boring Company for comment.

What happens next?

The Boring Company and the project stakeholders will go through a diligence process, which includes meetings with elected officials, regulators, community leaders, and business leaders; Geotechnical borings; and Utility and subsurface infra investigation.

Once the diligence process, which is completely funded by The Boring Company is finished, if the winning projects are deemed feasible, the construction will begin.