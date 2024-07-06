Baltimore Raven's Arthur Maulet hosts inaugural youth summer football camp: "I have to be the example"

BALTIMORE --- Baltimore Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet gave the next generation of athletes a taste of the big league at his inaugural youth summer football camp on Saturday.

The camp for 6th to 12th graders was held at Dunbar High School Stadium where together they worked to bridge athletics, academics, and mentorship with a single game.

Maulet told WJZ it took hard work, dedication, and grit to make it where he is today.

"This is not a vacation for me, you know, I'm preaching to them to work hard and do things the right way," said Maulet.

The Ravens cornerback signed with the Ravens in 2023.

"To get his point across, you know as someone that was undrafted and worked his tail off to make it eight years in the NFL and it's not the usual story you see," said Austin Brooks, Maulet's marketing representative

It's a story Maulet wants kids to see front and center at his youth summer football camp through his nonprofit, the Arthur Maulet Foundation.

The foundation began at the end of 2023 to raise awareness and help the homeless, single parents, low-income families, foster kids, and victims of domestic violence.

"I just wanted to affect the city and affect these kids as much as I can and you know, that's what I would do with my foundation,' said Maulet.

"So, you know, besides the actual fun and all the football it's just learning about Arthur as a person and not just Arthur the football player," explained Brooks.

During the camp, kids learned the basics of football and were introduced to the opportunities an education at a community college can offer them. Maulet attended community college before he entered the NFL and wanted kids to see the value of the same resources offered in Baltimore.

According to the U.S Department of Education, during the 2020-21 school year 8,871,746 students attended community colleges, representing about 43.7 percent of undergraduate students enrolled in the United States that year.

Baltimore City Community College's (BCCC) Mayor's Scholars Program also attended the camp to share how athletics and academics go hand in hand.

"So why not be able to promote this where athletics, academics could be able to come together and be able to provide these opportunities for these students," said Dr.Kevin Johnson with BCCC'S Mayor's Scholars Program.

"This is hopefully one of those avenues to be a small step forward and getting to know things that you just weren't exposed to before," said Sammy Spina, Maulet's agent.

Maulet grew up in the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans. He and his family were homeless following the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, but he rose above the challenges ahead. From taking classes at community college to playing at the University of Memphis and now finding a home here in Baltimore.

"I want to show them that hard work pays off and I think I'm a true testament of it," said Maulet.

Parents who registered their child for the camp had a chance to watch them practice while encouraging other parents.

"Opportunities like this are great to expose young people to things," said Jacqueline Patterson, a parent who registered her children for the camp.

"I have to be the example as well," said Maulet.

Nearly 150 kids registered for the Arthur Maulet youth summer football camp.