Baltimore Ravens announce details for 12 free public training camp practices

The Baltimore Ravens will allow as many as 2,000 fans to attend each of their 12 open training camp practices in July and August.

The Ravens will use a ticketing system that will allow fans to get up to four free tickets for a specific practice.

Additionally, parking will be at the Owings Mills Metro Center, and fans will be bused to the Under Armour Performance Center.

Each open practice will offer autograph sessions for children, games, concession stands, photo opportunities, and more.

"The new parking and transportation process allows us to significantly increase the number of fans we can host at each practice," Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs said. "A great deal of thoughtful planning and strategy went into this decision, and we believe it enhances accessibility to training camp, while minimizing onsite congestion."

Training camp tickets will be available to the public on the Baltimore Ravens training camp website, starting at 11 a.m. on July 9.

The Ravens' first open training camp practice will be on Wednesday, July 29. The final date for fans attending training camp will be on Monday, Aug. 17.

The Ravens' joint practices against the Washington Commanders don't appear to be open to the fans.

"Every aspect of our operation is geared toward further connecting with, and creating exceptional memories for, as many fans as possible," Downs said. "There's tremendous enthusiasm surrounding the 2026 Ravens, and we can't wait to kick off the season by welcoming our incredible fans to training camp."

Check out this website for open practice dates and other information about training camp.

A bounce back in 2026?

The Baltimore Ravens missed the playoffs last season with an 8-9 record, ending the regular season with a heartbreaking loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This offseason, the Ravens signed edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and defensive lineman Calais Campbell. They drafted guard Vega Ioane and wide receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt.

Baltimore returns stars Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers, Derrick Henry, Kyle Hamilton and Roquan Smith.