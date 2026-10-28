Baltimore Ravens alumni celebrate breast cancer survivors with a tailgate party

Football excitement was brought to Medstar Franklin Square Medical Center on Wednesday afternoon, with Baltimore Ravens alumni visiting to celebrate cancer survivors and their medical teams with a special tailgate party.

It was part of the NFL's Crucial Catch campaign, which highlights the importance of early detection. October is also Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"It's important for people to take care of their health," said breast cancer survivor Nicole McFadden. "To check with yourself, with your body, to know what's normal, what's not normal. And to advocate, self-advocate, with your doctors."

McFadden says she was only 34 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, earlier than when doctors usually start testing for it. She found the lump herself.

"I just went in just because it felt different," said McFadden, urging people to go get checked out if anything feels amiss.

The Ravens alumni weren't alone in their visit. Cheerleaders and the pep band helped bring the party to patients who can't attend games because of their ongoing treatment.

Cheerleaders and the pep band helped bring the party to patients who can't attend games because of their ongoing treatment. CBS News Baltimore

There was also classic tailgating food and a photo booth to take pictures with former players like WJZ analyst Qadry Ismail, whose mother had a bout with breast cancer.

"It is important for me to recognize that hey, if we can make someone's life a little easier, just for a brief moment, while they're going through their trials, then it's well worth it," Ismail said.

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Stuart Levine, the Senior Vice President of Medstar Health, says this is their second year hosting.

"It means everything to the community when you're going through something like a cancer diagnosis, especially through treatment, having that little bit of hope, having those things to look forward to, to know there's light at the end of the tunnel," Levine said.

Levine added that the Ravens are influential to Medstar Health's patients and the Baltimore community.

"Having them come out here to partner with us just to give a little bit of cheer, a little bit something to smile for, to smile at, it just means the world to them," Levine said.

Ismail shared the sentiment, wanting to give patients and staff some hope and fun.

"We got Poe here, we got the cheerleaders, we got the band," Ismail said. "So give them an opportunity to take their mind off the treatment and sit back and enjoy themselves for a bit. Get some great food and have a good interaction with one another."