Baltimore Pride Block Party disrupted by possible chemical agent released into crowd

BALTIMORE - A possible chemical agent was dispersed into a crowd Saturday night causing a mass exodus from near the main stage at the Baltimore Pride Block Party.

Police said the possible chemical agent was not released by officers. The event was evacuated and closed, according to police.

Firecrackers were also set off in the area, leading to more panic, police said. There was no evidence of gunfire.

"The fire department responded and was tending to several injuries from the mass exodus," a Baltimore Police spokesperson said.

The possible chemical agent was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. and ended a performance by headliner Saucy Santana, according to our media partner at The Baltimore Banner.

Police told the Banner that attendees said possibly mace or hairspray was released into the crowd.

Officers are investigating what prompted the chemical agent to be released and how many people were involved in the incident, according to the Banner.

"We do not have any information to support that this was a targeted attack," the police department spokesperson said.