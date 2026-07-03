Baltimore power outage blamed on "extreme use and extreme heat," BGE says

More than 3,000 Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) customers were left without power Friday morning.

BGE Spokesperson Nick Alexopulos said the outages in Baltimore were caused by underground cable faults.

"From wear and tear that is expedited by extreme use and extreme heat," he said.

At least 116 active outages were reported around 10:20 a.m. That number fell to 102 around 2:11 p.m., with 586 customers affected.

Alexopulos said, thankfully, outages were low, though he understands how this can be a headache for anyone trying to beat the heat.

"It is unbelievably frustrating when it's this hot outside to lose power for even one minute," Alexopulos said.

Because of this, BGE has increased staffing this weekend to restore power and respond to any other potential incidents.

BGE's tips to beat the heat

Alexopulos said BGE continues to advise its customers to practice specific tips to prepare their homes for extreme heat and alleviate stress on the power grid.

"Raise their thermostat to a higher temperature that is comfortable for them," he said. "78 may be too hot for you, but 78 is a target number."

Close blinds, shades and drapes during the day. Also, maintain A/C systems by having units serviced and cleaned.

Avoid placing lamps or TV sets near thermostats. Thermostats sense heat from these appliances, which can cause air conditioners to run longer than necessary.

BGE also asks customers to report any outages.

Baltimore residents impacted by power outage

Essex neighbor Bob Freund noticed the power inside his home went out just after 2 a.m. Friday.

"I got up 6 o'clock, drug the generator over, plugged two lines in," he said.

Freund said he was able to connect his refrigerators to the generator. He even helped out one of his neighbors who was also experiencing an outage.

"It's starting to get warm inside the house now," said Essex neighbor Bob Freund. "So, it came back on at the right time."

BGE crews could be seen on East Pratt Street near Collington Avenue working to restore power as quickly as possible.