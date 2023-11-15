Watch CBS News
Baltimore Police: Teen carjacking suspect arrested Wednesday morning

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an armed carjacking in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.

Baltimore detectives allege that the teenager carjacked a 27-year-old woman on Oct. 26, 2023.

The teenager was arrested around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, police said.

He was taken to the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center where he is awaiting charges, according to authorities.

First published on November 15, 2023 / 10:03 PM EST

