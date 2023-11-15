Baltimore Police: Teen carjacking suspect arrested Wednesday morning
BALTIMORE -- A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an armed carjacking in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.
Baltimore detectives allege that the teenager carjacked a 27-year-old woman on Oct. 26, 2023.
The teenager was arrested around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, police said.
He was taken to the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center where he is awaiting charges, according to authorities.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.