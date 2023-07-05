Baltimore Police soliciting community feedback on cannabis citation policy

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is soliciting public comments on the department's cannabis violation procedures.

Policy 809 details BPD's structure in enforcing cannabis citations, limits for personal use, and more.

Adults over 21 can legally possess personal-use amounts of cannabis in Maryland. Those who posses more than amounts allowed for personal use are subject to civil or criminal citations, depending on the amount.

Amounts classified as personal use:

1.5 ounces or less of usable Cannabis

12 grams or less of concentrated Cannabis

750 mg or less of cannabis products containing delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol

One or two cannabis plants



Amounts classified as civil use:

More than 1.5 ounces up to 2.5 ounces of usable cannabis

More than 12 grams up to 20 grams of concentrated cannabis

More than 750 mg up to 1,250 mg of cannabis products containing delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol

Amounts classified as criminal use:

More than 2.5 ounces of usable Cannabis

More than 20 grams of concentrated Cannabis

More than 1,250 mg of Cannabis products containing delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol

When it comes to stops, the policy says that officers may not stop or search a person or motor vehicle based on the odor of burnt or unburnt cannabis, possession or suspicion that one possesses a personal use amount, or the presence of cash in proximity to cannabis without an indicator that the person has an intent to distribute it.

Driving while impaired is not allowed under any circumstances.

You can view the full policy and provide feedback on the Baltimore City Police website.