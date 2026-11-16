A shooting in Baltimore's Central Park Heights neighborhood on Monday afternoon injured four men, according to the Baltimore Police Department (BPD).

Officers responded around 1:10 p.m. to the 4900 block of Beaufort Avenue on a report of a shooting, said a statement by the BPD.

After arriving on the scene, police located two male victims, aged 53 and 48, who were both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The men were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

A short time later, two additional male victims, aged 46 and 45, arrived at an area hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. The two men reported being at the location of the shooting when the incident occurred. Both of those individuals were also listed in stable condition, the statement said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Northern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2455.