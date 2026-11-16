The Baltimore music community is remembering 26-year-old Maleek Smith after he was shot and killed outside the Hilltop Shopping Center on Sunday afternoon.

Police identified Smith as the victim Monday, following an outpouring of tributes and support for the Baltimore rapper on social media.

Officers were called to the 5400 block of Reisterstown Road around 2:40 p.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old man who had been shot and is expected to recover.

A 21-year-old man and Smith were also taken to the hospital. The 21-year-old remains in critical condition.

Video shared with WJZ shows the moments leading up to the shooting. Two people are seen getting out of a silver SUV with guns drawn before opening fire on a group of people outside a convenience store.

Business owners in the shopping plaza said groups of young people frequently gather there and sometimes cause problems for nearby stores. They said they were not surprised by the violence.

At the Hashtag 24/7 Convenience store, bullets shattered the glass of the front window and door. Seven bullets struck the storefront, with three penetrating the glass and hitting Plexiglas barriers around the cashier and the ceiling.

Remembered for his positive attitude

Known by his rap name, LeekOnnaComeUp, Smith is being remembered by friends as someone who was always smiling. His music videos have garnered hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube, while his songs have been streamed tens of thousands of times.

Kyle Staub worked with Smith on several music videos and said he is still processing the loss.

"I was numb to it. Didn't really process it at first," Staub said. "It was surreal because he was just out of our space about 36 hours ago. We had a two-hour conversation just talking about life in general outside of music. He was going to travel. He was about to go to Utah for his birthday."

Staub said Smith was also known for giving back to his community, including organizing food and clothing drives and working with the Baltimore Homeless Project.

"Everyone knows him for his music, but he was just a genuine soul…I mean he meant a lot to the community," Staub said.

Safe Streets told WJZ it is deploying resources to the neighborhood in an effort to prevent further violence.

"Our site is familiar with the victim, familiar with some of their family members. So as always, these things are touching in our communities," said Emanuel Tarrant-Bey, site coordinator for Safe Streets Belvedere.

The shooting comes amid other recent violence in the area. On Monday, four men were shot and injured less than a mile from the Hilltop Shopping Center. In October, another triple shooting left three people injured at Pepper's Liquors, across the street from the shopping center where Smith was killed.

"Violence is not normal. There's a better way to solve our problems. The manly thing to do, the best thing to do, the humanly thing to do is sit in front of each other and solve our problems through communication," Tarrant-Bey said.

Mayor Brandon Scott said investigators will work to identify and arrest the people responsible.

"We will hunt these folks down and try to bring accountability for the family, for the community. It's just another young life lost that shouldn't be gone," Scott said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Baltimore Police homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.