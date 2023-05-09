Watch CBS News
Baltimore Police sergeant who engaged in 'pattern and practice of harassment and intimidation' pleads guilty

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ The Baltimore Banner

In one instance, Baltimore Police Sgt. Ethan Newberg walked across the street and around the corner to arrest a bystander without probable cause or legal justification.

In another interaction, Newberg ordered a 16-year-old to walk away - and then handcuffed and detained him even after he had complied. The sergeant later let the teen go after exacting an apology.

This story by Dylan Segelbaum continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore Police sergeant who engaged in 'pattern and practice of harassment and intimidation' pleads guilty

First published on May 8, 2023 / 10:50 PM

© 2023 The Baltimore Banner. All Rights Reserved.

