Baltimore police are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman wanted in connection with an attempted arson at the Ronald McDonald House in the Jonestown neighborhood.

The woman was caught on surveillance footage attempting to start a fire at the building, which provides temporary accommodations near hospitals for parents of children facing major medical issues.

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) released images of the woman they are trying to identify.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for tips resulting in felony charges and an arrest of the individual being sought.

The attempted arson happend on Nov. 21, around 8 a.m. at the Ronald McDonald House at 1 Aisquith Street, according to police.

BPD detectives say the woman was last seen traveling westbound on Fayette Street.

Anyone with information about the identity of the woman or the circumstances surrounding the incident is urged to submit an anonymous tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.