Baltimore Police seek suspect in stabbing of 33-year-old woman

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are looking to identify a man suspected of being connected to a stabbing in Mid-Town Belvedere, according to authorities.

The stabbing happened around 9:35 p.m. on Aug. 12. That's when someone stabbed a 33-year-old woman in the 1200 block of Hunter Street.

Detectives who are investigating the stabbing need help identifying the man in the photo.

Anyone knowing the identity of the man should contact Central District detectives at 410-396-2411.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.