BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are searching for a missing toddler who may have been abducted on Thursday.

One-year-old Derrick Caraballero was last seen around 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South Norris Street with an unidentified woman driving a gray Volkswagen Passat with Maryland license tag 3DR0900.

He was wearing a red shirt, green shorts and orange crocks.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Derrick Caraballero, call 911.