Baltimore police are searching for three suspects accused of breaking into several small businesses in the Canton area early Saturday morning.

Investigators said four commercial burglaries occurred between 4:40 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. in the 2300 and 2400 blocks of Boston Street.

The suspects are described as three unidentified men wearing dark clothing.

In each incident, the suspects gained entry by breaking glass doors or windows, police said.

No items were taken in three of the burglaries. However, the suspects stole money from a cash register and damaged equipment at another business.

No arrests have been made, police said.