Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore Police: Robbery suspect arrested after fleeing police, striking woman, crashing car

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A man suspected of robbery was arrested after fleeing police, hitting a woman and crashing his car Monday afternoon in North Baltimore, police said.

Police responded around 2:15 p.m. to a robbery in the area of McClean Boulevard and Perry Parkway. A 24-year-old man took off from police and struck a woman before crashing in the 6800 block of McClean Boulevard.

The man was arrested and a gun was confiscated. 

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 7:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.