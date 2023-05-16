Baltimore Police: Robbery suspect arrested after fleeing police, striking woman, crashing car

BALTIMORE - A man suspected of robbery was arrested after fleeing police, hitting a woman and crashing his car Monday afternoon in North Baltimore, police said.

Police responded around 2:15 p.m. to a robbery in the area of McClean Boulevard and Perry Parkway. A 24-year-old man took off from police and struck a woman before crashing in the 6800 block of McClean Boulevard.

The man was arrested and a gun was confiscated.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.