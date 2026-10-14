Baltimore police officers convicted of misconduct charges after chase leads to assault

Two Baltimore Police Department (BPD) officers have been convicted on misconduct charges, the state's attorney's office for Baltimore City announced on Wednesday.

Officer Mordechai Mandelbaum was found guilty of making a false statement, making a false report and two counts of misconduct in office, said a statement by the state's attorney's office.

Officer Menachem Rosenbloom was found guilty of second-degree assault and one count of misconduct in office.

The charges relating to false reports and false statements carry a penalty of up to six months and/or a $500 fine, the statement said. Second-degree assault carries a penalty of up to 10 years and/or a fine of $2,500. Misconduct in office has no maximum penalty.

Sentencing in the case has been scheduled for Dec. 16.

Officer made statements "with the intent to deceive"

Officer Mandelbaum allegedly made false statements to Officer Rosenbloom on June 26, 2025, with the intent to deceive, the indictment documents showed. The statements were made during an incident at the 700 block of E. Chase Street, after Officer Rosenbloom allegedly assaulted a man.

The officers noticed a man had left his apartment, leaving his two young children unattended, according to the indictment. The officers initiated a vehicle pursuit of the man, who traveled on foot in and around I-83.

After a foot chase, Officer Mandelbaum allegedly ran a few steps toward the man before losing his balance and falling forward onto the sidewalk. Officer Mandelbaum was accused of falsely reporting to Officer Rosenbloom that the man "tripped" him, causing him to fall, further stating that the man "kicked" his foot.

After the officers found the man again, Officer Rosenbloom got out of the patrol car and started a foot chase, according to the indictment. Eventually, the man stopped running, stood in a corner behind residential buildings, and raised both hands in surrender.

Officer Rosenbloom then allegedly deployed his pepper spray into the man's face several times without legal justification.

State's attorney: Such cases "undermines public trust"

Officer Mandelbaum falsely reported that the man assaulted him as soon as he exited the patrol vehicle, the documents showed. Officer Mandelbaum repeated his false assertion that the man "kicked him" at least three separate times, the indictment said.

Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates issued a statement on the convictions.

"Police officers are entrusted with tremendous authority and a responsibility to uphold the law," Bates said.

"When that authority is abused, through excessive force, false statements, or misconduct in office, it undermines public trust and threatens the integrity of our justice system. These guilty verdicts reaffirm that no one is above the law, and our office will continue to hold individuals accountable for their actions, regardless of their position or badge," he added.