Suspect in custody after officer shot in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A suspect is in custody after an officer was shot in the leg Friday afternoon in East Baltimore. The officer is hospitalized and expected to survive.

Officers responded shortly after noon to a home on the 1100 block of East Chase Street, after a person reported a family member in a behavioral crisis, police said.

There, a family member showed officers a protective order they had against the individual, police said. As the officers entered the home, the 19-year-old suspect allegedly tried to elude them, and a struggle ensued.

During that struggle, the suspect was able to pull out a weapon and shoot the officer in the leg. The suspect was then detained without any further injuries or shots fired, police said.

An officer on the scene applied a tourniquet to the injured officer, and they were transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital.

"The second officer who, by the way, is an officer who's in field training, applied the tourniquet and probably saved the officer's life," a BPD spokesperson said.

WJZ obtained the radio call of the officer frantically calling for help.

No charges for the suspect have been announced.