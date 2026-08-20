Baltimore Police Officer Robert Parks convicted of some charges in 2025 chase

A verdict was reached Thursday in the trial of Baltimore City Police Officer Robert Parks, who was accused of trying to run a man over with his police cruiser.

Parks was caught on video chasing the man in his marked police vehicle back in October 2025.

He was charged with attempted murder, assault, misconduct in office and reckless driving. On Thursday, he was found not guilty of attempted murder or first-degree assault, but convicted on the lesser charges of second-degree assault, misconduct in office and reckless driving.

Parks' sentencing has been set for Jan. 12, 2027.

Chase caught on viral video

Video of the incident, which later went viral online, showed Parks chasing the man with his police cruiser along Wylie Avenue.

The prosecution and defense said that while on patrol, Parks told a crowd of people outside Wylie Liquors Bar to leave the area. During the encounter, he spotted a man whom he realized had a warrant.

Parks could be heard in the body-worn camera video played in court saying, "Come here. Don't make it worse. You gotta come."

The man said no and walked off. That's when Parks got into the crusier and started chasing him.

Prosecutors said at one point, Parks struck the man with his vehicle. The chase ended when the car plowed through a fence on Sumter Avenue.

Parks called to take the stand

Parks was called to the stand to testify earlier in the week, claiming he believed the man may have had a gun.

"The gun was at the top of my brain," Parks said in court Tuesday.

During cross-examination, prosecutors asked Parks whether he actually saw a gun on the man. Parks said he did not but he believed the man had one based on his body posture.

The victim also testified during trial, saying Parks did not mention a warrant or that he was under arrest.

Check back for updates on this developing story.