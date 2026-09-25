Baltimore police officer resigns in exchange for dismissal of assault and misconduct charges

A Baltimore police officer accused of second-degree assault and misconduct in office has resigned from the force in exchange for having the charges dropped.

The officer, 28-year-old Kevin Hilton, had appeared in court on Friday for what was supposed to be the start of his trial, our media partner the Baltimore Banner, reported. But the trial was postponed because a key witness was unavailable.

Assistant State's Attorney Kimberly Rothwell then agreed to put the case on hold indefinitely, and offered to drop the charges if Hilton agreed to resign, the Banner reported.

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) confirmed to CBS News Baltimore on Friday that Hilton had resigned from the force.

Hilton was one of four Baltimore City police officers indicted on charges of assault, misconduct, and false reports. The charges were announced in March by Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates.

Hilton was accused of assaulting a man on March 30, 2025, in the 1500 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue and Bloom Street, the original indictment showed. Court documents indicated that he responded as backup to the scene of a fight between multiple people. While another officer was attempting to separate the parties, a man reached under his arm.

Hilton then allegedly ordered the man to stop and pushed him to the ground, causing him to fall onto his back. The officer then reportedly walked over to him and used both hands to grab the man by his jacket, while yelling and holding the man up by his jacket. The man told Hilton that he was trying to break up the fight.

The officer then allegedly lifted the man from the ground by his jacket, turned him around, walked him backward, then shoved him, causing the man to fall onto his back and down approximately three stone steps, the court records showed.