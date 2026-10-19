Former Baltimore police officer admits inflating work hours, gets no jail time

A former Baltimore City police officer has pleaded guilty to theft and misconduct charges after being accused of inflating his work hours.

Officer Mark Rutkowski entered the pleas regarding two counts: one for theft and the other for misconduct in office. The charge involving a "theft scheme" is a felony and the misconduct in office charge is a misdemeanor, according to a statement by the Baltimore State's Attorney's Office.

Rutkowski was sentenced to six months, which was fully suspended, and received one year of supervised probation, the State's Attorney's Office said. He resigned from the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) on August 26, 2026, the statement said.

The former officer allegedly inflated his work hours by clocking in before he left his house and not clocking out until he returned home. He also was accused of logging into another employee's computer to cancel his own leave, which triggered both overtime and "penalty pay," as stipulated by a police collective bargaining agreement.

In a statement, State's Attorney Ivan Bates said any law enforcement officer who misuses a position to secure taxpayer-funded overtime they did not rightfully earn "can erode the public trust."

"We recognize the ongoing initiatives within the Baltimore Police Department aimed at enhancing accountability and restoring public confidence, particularly the improved collaboration with our office on internal investigations," Bates noted. "That progress is significant, and it is crucial that accountability remains a fundamental principle in addressing any instances of misconduct."