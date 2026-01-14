Baltimore police connect with students to prevent youth violence

Baltimore Police is reshaping its approach to community policing, and young people in the city are helping.

In November, BPD started meetings for its Youth Advisory Board at the Academy for College and Career Exploration (ACCE). It offers a safe space to share how they feel about the police.

"What we really want to gain, too, is not only to inform policy, we want to be able to make our policies better," said Maj. Arnold Jenkins, with the Baltimore Police Department. "We want feedback that's actually actionable."

Maj. Arnold Jenkins, who leads sessions in a classroom at schools, said the department chose ACCE because students come to the school from different parts of the city.

"Trying to find out what is the perception of the police is and how do we change that," Maj. Jenkins said.

Throughout these sessions, students are also learning about the department's policy.

"Frankly, they're our futures," Maj. Jenkins said. "By doing this, we're getting as much information to them as possible. We're also getting information from them."

"Now, you have informed adults about police and law enforcement around them," said Arianna Jackson, a student at the Academy for College and Career Exploration (ACCE).

Maj. Jenkins said this fulfills "a big part of being able to comply with the consent decree, as well."

Connecting with BPD behind the badge

Arianna Jackson wanted to be open about the opportunity to understand what goes on within the Baltimore Police Department, while also sharing her perspective on community policing.

"I grew up in a family that was always very wary of police yet also praised police," Jackson said. "I always say what's missing is that connection."

Jackson advocates for more engagement through social media. She said she's received a lot of information on the department's policy when interacting with young people.

"They're supposed to be very calm," Jackson said. "They don't really have rights to touch the child. So, comparing that to cases that's been public and stuff I've seen, it was kind of a shocker to me."

Understanding these guidelines and sharing her voice, Jackson hopes this leads to trust among her peers.

"Sometimes that young person next to you needs that little light in their life," Jackson said. "Oh wait I do have somebody that's protecting me. This isn't another person that's going to harm me."