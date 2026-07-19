Baltimore Police investigating reported white supremacist note in Fells Point

Baltimore police are investigating a potential hate crime after a note from a white supremacist organization was reportedly found in Fells Point on Friday.

Police said investigators found the note, along with several plastic bags containing rocks, in the 1600 block of Thames Street.

According to The Baltimore Banner, a woman who said she was watering flowers saw the clear plastic bag filled with rocks and a note.

Police told the Banner that the note contained threatening language and mentioned the "Sacred White Knights," which is a white supremacist group that is primarily based in Pelham, North Carolina.