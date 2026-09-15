Baltimore police investigate crash after 11-year-old struck crossing the road

Baltimore police are investigating a crash in which an 11-year-old boy was struck while attempting to cross the street.

The incident happened at around 8:40 a.m. in the 2300 block of Harford Road, a statement from the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) said.

The boy was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition. Investigators said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

The BPD's Accident Investigation Unit (AIU) is investigating the crash.

The incident was the latest vehicle-pedestrian collision to involve children.

Last Friday, multiple students from Baltimore County's Dundalk High School were struck by a car and injured shortly after school let out. The crash was reported around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Devale and Holabird Avenues.

In that incident, Baltimore County Police said a 2012 blue Honda Accord left the roadway and went onto the sidewalk after it struck a curb, hitting multiple pedestrians.

Police said at least six juveniles were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene appeared to show the vehicle partially on the sidewalk next to a bush on the other side.

School officials confirmed several of the victims in that crash were Dundalk High School students.