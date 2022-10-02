Baltimore Police in search of 3 males involved in an ATM robbery

BALTIMORE-- Police are searching for 3 individuals involved in an ATM robbery.

At approximately 4 p.m. Friday, police say these 3 suspects entered the Carryout, located at 1644 N. Milton Avenue and removed the ATM.

The suspects walked the ATM out the front door and loaded it into the pictured blue Dodge Grand Caravan with a Virginia tag and fled southbound on Milton Avenue, according to a release.

Anyone who recognizes either of these suspects is asked to call Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.