The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) has been recognized by an international police organization for its victim services activities.

The BPD received the Leadership in Victim Services Award for its Victim Services Unit (VSU), according to a news release issued by the BPD.

The award was presented by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) at a recent conference. The event is held to recognize police agencies that show extraordinary practices within their organizations.

The VSU provides around-the-clock assistance all year round. In August 2022, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced an expansion of the unit following an assessment by the National Public Safety Partnership. The expansion aimed to strengthen the resources available to victims while improving the department's policies and practices.

The unit increased the number of victims served from 1,694 in 2024 to 5,273 in 2025, according to the BPD.

"BPD's Victim Services Unit supports Baltimoreans in some of the hardest, most painful moments of their lives," Mayor Scott said. "Over the last few years, we've seen a real increase in the number of families served, in the dedicated support they received, and in the size of this unit, which underscores that this is a true priority for the department.

Moving Forward

Since expanding, BPD has grown the unit from seven employees to 22. While the unit used to focus only on families affected by homicide, it now offers services to families of non-fatal shootings, felony aggravated assaults, domestic and intimate partner violence, sexual assaults, human trafficking, robberies and traffic fatalities, the statement said.

"Supporting victims and their families is an essential part of our responsibility as a police department," BPD Commissioner Richard Worley said. "Behind every crime statistic is a person, a family, and a community impacted by violence."

BPD said it remains committed to building its victim-centered approach and ensuring that families affected by violence have access to the support, information, and resources they need.

"While this award celebrates how far we have come, it also inspires us to continue raising the standard of care for victims and families throughout Baltimore," said Shardal Rose, director of the VSU.