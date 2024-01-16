Baltimore Police Department clears hurdle in getting out of consent decree

Baltimore Police Department clears hurdle in getting out of consent decree

Baltimore Police Department clears hurdle in getting out of consent decree

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Police Department is one step closer to getting out of its consent decree, according to documents obtained by WJZ.

According to an agreement with the Department of Justice, the police department has been found compliant with two assessments required by its consent decree.

But there are still more than a dozen "key provisions" left, including some areas where the department is lagging, such as the section requiring data analysis on police stops, searches and other interactions, according to our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

The consent decree was put into effect in the wake of the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force fallout.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley and Mayor Brandon Scott are expected to host a news conference on Wednesday.

There is no word on if they will discuss this new agreement.