Baltimore Police continue search for person who killed 12-year-old boy

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are continuing to search for whoever shot and killed a 12-year-old boy in South Baltimore on Saturday night.

Investigators believe the boy was shot with some type of assault rifle in the 2400 block of Maisel Court.

WJZ's Jessica Albert spoke with the boy's brother. He didn't want to be interviewed on camera, but he wanted people to know that his brother was a good kid.

Police have not made public the child's name.

Neighborhood residents said they heard the gunshots fly through their area. There were "a lot of them," one neighbor said.

"Sounded like it was in front of my house, but it wasn't," the neighbor said. "Sounded like a big gun."

Investigators say the boy was trying to run away when the bullets struck him.

A medic took him to Shock Trauma to receive medical treatment for his injuries. That's where he was pronounced dead by medical staff, according to authorities.

Police said on Saturday night that they did not know whether the boy was the intended target of the shooter.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told members of the press that the cruel nature of the crime was indicative of someone who could easily kill again.

"We talk about weapons that are used in war, and should only be used in war, are being used on American streets—the streets of Baltimore," he said. "It is unnecessary, and it is absolutely wrong."