Baltimore police arrest 11 teens in 24 hours, commissioner calls crimes "deeply frustrating"

Baltimore police say they arrested 11 teens for various offenses over the past 24 hours.

The suspects ranged in age from 14 to 17 years old, said a statement issued Thursday by the Baltimore Police Department (BPD).

The offenses included vehicle theft, robbery, aggravated and common assault, destruction of property and probation violations.

One of the suspects was wearing an ankle monitor and three had prior arrest records, the statement said.

In addition to the suspects taken into custody by the BPD, two additional teens were arrested in Baltimore City by Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) police in connection with a robbery investigation.

All suspects were being held at the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley called the latest arrests in a statement "deeply frustrating," adding that juveniles are "repeatedly involved in violent acts across our city."

"Our officers will continue doing their part to protect our neighborhoods and hold those responsible for crime accountable," Worley said.

"However, the current system and new laws continue to move us backwards without providing meaningful opportunities for rehabilitation and support for our youth. We must do more to hold criminals accountable while also providing the intervention and resources necessary to help prevent them from becoming further involved in crime," he added.