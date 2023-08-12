Baltimore Police: 6-year-old gunshot victim may have been shot inside a home

BALTIMORE -- A 6-year-old child is recovering from a gunshot wound sustained from a shooting that may have happened inside a house in West Baltimore, according to authorities.

The child's babysitter told investigators that she was in Druid Hill Park near the pool and playground area with the child and her own kid when she heard gunshots, police said.

She said that's when she noticed that the 6-year-old's leg was bleeding, according to authorities.

The babysitter dropped off the injured child at his mother's home, which is in the 2400 block of Baker Street, police said.

The father of the child said he called for an ambulance, according to authorities. Medics referred him to a walk-in clinic, though, the father told investigators.

The father and the babysitter allegedly took the injured child to a Patient First in Baltimore County. The staff there reportedly advised the father and sitter to go to Saint Agnes Hospital, police said.

At this point, investigators believe that the shooting possibly occurred inside the house on Baker Street, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives detailed to the Northwestern District at 410-396-2466.

Anonymous tipsters can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.