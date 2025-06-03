Damaging vehicle crash into East Baltimore building wasn't the first time, owner says

A building owner in East Baltimore said that when a truck slammed into the structure on Monday night, it wasn't the first time.

However, the most recent crash caused the building to collapse and was ultimately torn down.

Michael Davis, the building's owner for 29 years, told WJZ his building has been hit three times within the last five years. The first crash was by a drunk driver, and the second was caused by someone running a red light.

"I really think that it could have been saved, but the city didn't really give me time to do the repairs," Davis said. "I'm trying my best to fight to hold on to that new addition that's on the back."

Davis said he tried to put poles in to prevent drivers from crashing into the rowhome, but it wasn't approved.

Building torn down following the crash

Around 8 p.m. on Monday, a 64-year-old man drove a pick-up truck into the building at the corner of Federal Street and N. Patterson Park Avenue, according to police.

The building partially collapsed after a support structure was destroyed. The rest of the building was torn down by the city on Tuesday, according to the building's owner.

Around 8 p.m. on Monday, a 64-year-old man drove a pick-up truck into the building at the corner of Federal Street and N. Patterson Park Avenue, according to police. CBS News Baltimore

Davis said he rented the building to a hair salon owner who's been in business for 20 years.

"She was very happy with the location, and just to see the amount of time that she put into it, and just see her lose her whole livelihood, it's terrible," Davis said.

What will happen to the building space?

The future of the corner property is uncertain

Davis hopes to continue the hair salon in the back portion of the building, which is still standing. He said he may add more parking rather than rebuild the main structure.

"If we were able to keep the city from tearing this section down, our goal is to put necessary windows and put everything that we need into that section and reopen within the next couple of months," Davis said.

Neighbors react to "a big boom"

Neighbors reported hearing a loud sound, and when they looked outside, they saw the aftermath of the crash.

"A big boom. When I look out the window, all that fell," said neighbor Billy Grenlee.

Another neighbor thought it was a tractor-trailer or bus speeding by.

"I looked outside, and the truck was in the building," said Sandra. "Wow, how did that happen? How did you get there? That building has been hit multiple times. Each time they fix it. Somebody hit it again."

Grenlee told WJZ the building collapse has made him think twice about staying in his home.

"This whole side could have collapsed," Grenlee said. "I could have been right in that house in the living room, upstairs, and the whole place collapse. I would have been gone."