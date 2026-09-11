Baltimore police arrest parents of infant found with signs of abuse after dying in hospital

The parents of a two-month-old baby who died at Baltimore's Harbor Hospital have been arrested on multiple child abuse charges.

Baltimore Police Department (BPD) officers responded to the hospital on Thursday around 1:08 a.m. on a report of an infant death.

The officers were informed that the infant, Aida Alvarado, had recently been pronounced decease by medical staff, a BPD statement said.

Members of the Medical Examiner's office recovered the child's remains for examination. Preliminary findings suggested the infant suffered trauma to the body.

Homicide detectives then responded to the infant's residence and took her mother and father into custody. Both parents were interviewed by detectives.

After completing the interviews and consulting with the State's Attorney's Office, both individuals were criminally charged.

The BPD said 21-year-old Katerin Monzon-Alvarado and 21-year-old Oscar Pineda were charged with first- and second-degree child abuse, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Additional homicide charges are pending the outcome of the autopsy report, the police statement said. Both parents remain at Central Booking in Baltimore.