Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn named starter in first MLB All-Star Game

Oriole Park to introduce new, higher quality video boards as part of end-of-season upgrades

Baltimore Orioles slugger Ryan O'Hearn is headed to his first Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

The fans voted O'Hearn in as a starter for the American League in the All-Star Game in Atlanta on July 15. The starters were announced on Wednesday, and the complete All-Star rosters, including pitchers, for both leagues, will be disclosed on Sunday, July 6.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was the American League's top vote-getter, while Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was the leading vote-getter for the National League.

Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday was a finalist in the all-star voting, but lost out to Detroit's Gleyber Torres. He can still make the all-star team as a reserve.

All-star-caliber season

O'Hearn is batting .295 with 11 home runs and 30 runs batted in, and an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .854 this season.

According to our media partner, The Baltimore Banner, O'Hearn called an All-Star appearance a "pipe dream, and something that just wasn't in the cards for me. I was completely OK with it. I think that's why I'm so shocked right now. I spent a lot of time just trying to keep my head above the water in the big leagues and just stick around as long as I possibly could. To be able to say I'm a major league All-Star, I'm blown away."

All-star reaction

The Baltimore Orioles shared a video of O'Hearn calling his mother after learning he was an MLB All-Star.

"I got some news for you," O'Hearn told his mother. "I made it, I'm a starter at DH in the All-Star Game here in a couple weeks."

Mama, he made it!!



Ryan called his Mama after finding out he's an All-Star 🥹 pic.twitter.com/BGcmdBLIyE — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 2, 2025

According to the Banner, Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino announced O'Hearn's starting place to the whole team, and O'Hearn followed with a small speech.

O'Hearn's solid three seasons

O'Hearn was traded to the Orioles from Kansas City in 2023 for cash considerations. He made it to the Orioles' roster on April 13, 2023.

In 2023, he batted .289 with 14 home runs and 60 RBIs in 112 games. In 2024, he hit .264 with 15 home runs and 59 RBIs.

Orioles in catch-up mode

The Baltimore Orioles are in last place in the American League East by 11 games. They are also seven games out of the final wild card position.

They travel to Atlanta for a three-game series this weekend.