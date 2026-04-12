Baltimore Orioles 1B Ryan Mountcastle out with broken bone in left foot

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle has a broken fourth metatarsal bone in his left foot and will go on the injured list.

"It's tough," manager Craig Albernaz said after Baltimore's 6-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. Albernaz did not offer a timetable for Mountcastle's return.

Mountcastle left Saturday's game with left foot pain after stumbling running from first base to second on a double. The 29-year-old is hitting .286 with an RBI in eight games this season. He saw sporadic playing time with Pete Alonso as Baltimore's regular first baseman.

Mountcastle was limited to 89 games last season, missing more than two months because of a strained right hamstring. He hit .250 with seven homers and 35 RBIs in 2025.

Albernaz said there was "encouraging news" from catcher Adley Rutschman's MRI exam. Rutschman was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with left ankle inflammation.

Outfielder Tyler O'Neill is also on the IL for the Orioles with a concussion.