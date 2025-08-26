Baltimore Orioles release 2026 schedule, starting with home series against Minnesota

The Baltimore Orioles will open the 2026 season with a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Camden Yards, the team announced as next year's schedule was released on Tuesday.

The Orioles will play their first six games at home, which includes the second series against the Texas Rangers.

During the 2026 season, the Orioles will play four series each against American League East opponents and two series against the rest of the American League teams.

They will host eight National League teams -- San Francisco Giants (April 10-12), Arizona Diamondbacks (April 13-15), San Diego Padres (June 12-14), Nationals (June 26-28), Chicago Cubs (July 7-9), Atlanta Braves (July 24-26), Philadelphia Phillies (July 31-August 2), and Milwaukee Brewers (September 18-20).

The schedule will also include 14 weekend home series, including four against AL East rivals -- Red Sox (April 24-26 and September 3-6), Blue Jays (May 28-31), and Rays (August 21-23).

The Orioles will play three home games on holidays -- Mother's Day (May 10 vs. Athletics), Memorial Day (May 25 vs. Tampa Bay), and Labor Day (September 7 vs. Cleveland).

They will play the Washington Nationals for two Beltway series -- in Washington from May 15-17, before hosting the Nationals at Camden Yards for a three-game set from June 26-28.

Orioles' focus on next year

As of Tuesday, the Orioles own a record of 60-71 and sit in last place in the American League East. They are also 10.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot.

Before this season, the Orioles made the playoffs in each of the past two years.

The Orioles' core young talent is expected to be back next season, including Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg, Adley Rutschman, Colton Cowser, Jackson Holliday, Samuel Basallo, and Dylan Beavers.