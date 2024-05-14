Baltimore Orioles postpone game with Toronto Blue Jays, will be made up in July

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles have postponed Tuesday's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays because of inclement weather.

The game will be played as the first game of a doubleheader against the Blue Jays starting at 3:05 p.m. on Monday, July 29 at Camden Yards.

Tickets dated for the Monday, July 29, game will be valid for both games of the doubleheader.

Original ticket buyers for Tuesday's postponed game (purchased directly from the Orioles) will receive a credit on their My Orioles Tickets account, which can be used towards a ticket purchase for any remaining 2024 regular season game.

Credit will be available by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 17.

The Orioles have lost two games in a row, but catcher Adley Rutschman has three home runs in those games.

The Orioles will wrap up their series with the Blue Jays at 12:35 p.m. on Wednesday. Cole Irvin is expected to start for Baltimore.

Baltimore (26-14) is tied for first place with the New York Yankees in the American League East Division.