Baltimore Orioles play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown agrees to extension with MASN

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Orioles fans will get to listen to Kevin Brown's play-by-play on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network for years to come.

Brown and MASN agreed to a multi-year contract extension that will keep him as the voice of the Orioles' television broadcasts.

Brown is currently in his sixth season as a member of the Orioles broadcast team, his third as the primary television play-by-play commentator for MASN. He began his tenure with the Orioles in 2019 as a play-by-play announcer for the Orioles Radio Network, while making select television appearances.

He graduated from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University in 2011 with a degree in broadcast journalism and currently resides in Baltimore.

According to MASN, Orioles' broadcasts have seen 35 percent increase in viewership this season, one of just two MLB teams with a growth of at least 30%.

"I'm humbled and honored to be a part of this next chapter of Orioles baseball," Brown said. "My incredible colleagues in the booth and around the ballpark make every day a joy. Baltimore is a special place, and I'm grateful to call it my home. Here's to many more nights of this thrilling team, this passionate fan base, and all the ballpark food I can reasonably eat."