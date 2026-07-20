Baltimore Orioles place All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman on 10-day IL

The Baltimore Orioles placed All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman on the 10-day injured list with left wrist inflammation on Monday before their series opener against the Boston Red Sox.

It's the third time on the IL this season for the 28-year-old Rutschman. He missed time in April with left ankle inflammation and was out in mid-June with a concussion.

To take his spot on the roster, the club promoted catcher Chadwick Tromp from Triple-A Norfolk.

Rutschman is batting .251 with eight homers and 47 RBIs. Fellow catcher Samuel Basallo, who has 16 homers, was out of the lineup Monday and is day to day with right shoulder discomfort. Sam Huff, whose contract was selected from Norfolk on Sunday, started at catcher against the Red Sox.

Baltimore entered the game on a season-high seven-game winning streak. Boston came in having won 13 straight, which was tied for the second-longest streak in club history. Both teams are well back in the AL East race but are contenders for a playoff wild card.