Baltimore Orioles star Pete Alonso and wife tour and donate to BARCS animal shelter

Baltimore Orioles star Pete Alonso and his wife, Haley, took a tour of the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) on Tuesday and gave a $10,000 donation.

In his first season in Baltimore, Alonso is integrating himself into the community.

"We want to be able to support local communities and local organizations in any way we can," Alonso said. "It's not just baseball for us. We want to embrace everything, including giving back to the community. This is an awesome first start."

Through the Alonso Foundation, Alonso and his wife enjoy giving back to the communities where they live and play.

"We love to give back and show appreciation for all of the support that we've gotten," Alonso said. "Baltimore has welcomed us with open arms. We are happy to be here and have this as one of the first things that we do."

"We love dogs"

As a dog lover, Alonso's support of BARCS has a special meaning. He and his wife adopted two dogs.

"We love them to pieces, and they are a big part of our family," Alonso said. "We didn't just make an impact on the dogs' lives, but they have totally changed our lives for the better."

During his tour of BARCS, Alonso found a connection with a dog named Fletcher.

"We love animals, we love dogs," Alonso said. "BARCS does such great things. We heard about all the great things they do here and in the community. We just want to support them anyway we can."

For information on fostering or rescuing a pet from BARCS, visit this website.

"Moments like these remind us how powerful kindness can be," BARCS stated on social media. "Pete and Haley, your support means the world to us and to every animal who walks through our doors. Thank you for taking the time to visit, learn, and show such genuine love for Baltimore City's homeless pets."

Pete Alonso's first year in Baltimore

In the offseason, the Orioles swung and connected, landing the power-hitting Alonso on a five-year, $155 million contract.

Alonso is the career home run leader for the New York Mets after hitting 264 in seven seasons. He batted .272 with 38 homers and 126 RBIs in 2025.

He is started to heat up in Baltimore. He hit his second home run in the Orioles' 9-7 win over Arizona on Monday. In Sunday's win against San Francisco, Alonso had two base hits, including a double and two RBIs.