Baltimore Orioles' offense struggles to produce in 2-0 loss to Tampa Bay

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles stranded nine runners on base and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position in their 2-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at Camden Yards.

Zack Littell and four relievers combined on a five-hit shutout, Jonny DeLuca hit a two-run homer for the Rays.

Littell and Corbin Burnes were locked in a scoreless duel until the sixth inning, when DeLuca followed a leadoff walk with his sixth home run in 289 at-bats this season, a drive to left that barely cleared the wall.

"That 1-1 slider wasn't a bad pitch," Burnes insisted. "He kind of went down and got it and put a good swing on it. That's the difference today."

That was enough to outdo a struggling Baltimore offense that scored only three runs in the three-game series.

"I'm very encouraged about the pitching and the defense," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "To be able to come away with two wins in a three-game set, we've got to be pleased."

Especially the way things have gone lately. It's the Rays' first series win on the road since early August and the first time they won a series in Baltimore since Aug. 27-29, 2021.

The Orioles, meanwhile, are locked in a duel with the New York Yankees for the top spot in the AL East. After taking two of three from the stumbling White Sox, Baltimore couldn't sustain the momentum against the sub-.500 Rays.

"We kind of go in stretches where it looks like we're coming out of it," Burnes said. "Two steps forward, one step back. But we're still right there in the hunt. We know we're going to be a postseason team."

Littell (6-9) was lifted after issuing a leadoff walk in the sixth. The right-hander gave up three hits and permitted only two runners past first base.

Edwin Uceta struck out Eloy Jiménez and Anthony Santander with two runners on in the eighth, then worked the ninth to earn his second save.

"Huge performance," Cash said of Uceta, who struck out Coby Mayo with two on to end it.

Baltimore struggled to produce the big base hit.

"We're having a tough time right now, especially with runners in scoring position," Santander conceded.

Burnes (13-8) allowed two runs and seven hits over six innings. The 2024 AL All-Star starter is 1-4 in his last five starts.

Burnes allowed three stolen bases, including a double-steal, to up his total this season to a major league high 41 — most in Orioles history.

Trainer's Room

Rays: LH Jeffrey Springs (left elbow fatigue) was placed on the 15-day IL. Springs made seven starts after being sidelined from March to the end of July while recovering from Tommy John surgery. "It's probably fatigue from coming back and missing some time," Cash said. "Will he come back this year? I feel it's unlikely." ... 2B Brandon Lowe (finger) missed a third straight game. ... Leadoff hitter Yandy Díaz got the day off. "We're going to be managing the workload on his knee," Cash said.

Orioles: RH Jacob Webb (elbow) is slated for a rehabilitation stint with Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday. RH Danny Coulombe (elbow) begins a rehab assignment with Norfolk on Wednesday.

Up Next

Rays: Tampa Bay continues its 10-game road trip in Philadelphia on Monday night.

Orioles: Rookie Cade Povich (2-7, 5.76 ERA) starts against Boston at Fenway Park on Monday night.