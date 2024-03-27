Baltimore Orioles play for MLB Opening Day 2024. Here's what time the game starts and more details to know

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles home opener is Thursday with a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Camden Yards, the best ballpark in America.

It's been an eventful offseason for the team with the death of longtime owner Peter Angelos, the sale of the team to David Rubenstein and the approval of a long-term lease extension. Now, it's time to focus on the diamond.

The Orioles finished spring training with a 23-6 record. Now they're back in Baltimore under new ownership to defend their hard-won American League East title.

MLB owners approved the sale of the Orioles on Wednesday, giving Baltimore-native David Rubenstein control of the team.

Opening Day comes during a painful week in Baltimore's history -- the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed Tuesday after a ship crashed into it, killing six and eliminating a vital artery across Baltimore's harbor. The team joined the city in an outpouring of support in the aftermath of the disaster.

Here's what to know about Opening Day 2024 in Baltimore:

When & Where to Watch

If you're not watching at Camden Yards, we're sorry. Second, you've got options!

If you're out of the Orioles market an MLB.TV subscription will get you access to out-of-market live broadcasts of MLB games that aren't subject to a blackout.

How do the O's do on Opening Days?

Really well, actually.

According to the MLB, the Orioles have the third-best Opening Day record with a winning percentage of .595 (72-49-1), following the Mariners and Mets.

Baltimore's first two world championship seasons in 1966 and 1970 started with an Opening Day win, and Orioles Hall of Famer Frank Robinson is tied for the most Opening Day home runs, with eight.

If the O's win Thursday, they will set a three-game winning streak for their Opening Day record.

The Los Angeles Angels concluded their 2023 season with a 79-89 losing record while the Orioles, a winning record of 101-61.

