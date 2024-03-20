Oriole Park at Camden Yards named Best Ballpark in America, according to USA Today's readers

Baltimore Orioles' fans are counting down the days before they fill Camden yards for opening day.

For more than three decades, Oriole Park has been one of the most iconic ballparks in all of sports.

Oriole Park was just voted the Best Ballpark in America, according to USA Today's Readers Choice Awards.

in addition to hosting baseball games and concerts, the venue is also renowned for its charming retro-classic design, with many later stadiums taking inspiration from the surrounding structure.

The Orioles open their season on March 28 at Camden Yards.