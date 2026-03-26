Baltimore Orioles beat Minnesota Twins, 2-1, in season opener at Camden Yards

The Baltimore Orioles sent their fans home happy with a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday in the season-opener at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Colton Cowser hit an RBI sacrifice fly, and Blaze Alexander added an RBI single in the seventh inning, which snapped a scoreless game.

Orioles pitcher Tyler Rogers allowed no runs on three base hits in seven innings.

Offseason acquisitions Taylor Ward and Pete Alonso combined to go 0-for-7 with a walk.