Baltimore Orioles lose second-straight to Chicago Cubs, 4-0

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles were shut out for just the third time this season in their 4-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs Wednesday evening at Camden Yards.

This was also the first time the O's went scoreless since May 7.

The Orioles, who lost the first two games of the three-game series against the Cubs, had nine base hits, which included three from Ryan Mountcastle.

They went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners on base.

Pitcher Corbin Burnes allowed three runs on nine base hits and was out-dueled by Cubs' ace Shota Imanaga, who threw six shutout innings.

The Cubs had a solo home run from Christopher Morel and RBI singles by Nico Hoerner, Seiya Suzuki and Michael Busch.

The Orioles (57-35) finish the series with the Cubs at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday.

